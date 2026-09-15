35 Years After Being Diagnosed With Parkinson’s, Iconic Star Appears in Wheelchair to Accept Emmys Honor

Actor and activist Michael J. Fox received a standing ovation when he took the stage at this years’ Emmy Awards. The actor was honored with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award, which recognizes a member of the television industry who has made a lasting impact on society through their philanthropy.

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“Michael J. Fox is one of television’s most beloved and enduring performers whose work has left an indelible mark on generations of audiences,” chair of the Television Academy Cris Abrego said in a July press release.

“The Television Academy is proud to honor him for his extraordinary leadership in advancing Parkinson’s research, transforming public awareness and inspiring global support through The Michael J. Fox Foundation, whose investments have accelerated scientific breakthroughs and the search for a cure. He continues to exemplify compassion, courage and service, reflecting the power of one individual to drive meaningful change.”

Former The Good Wife co-star Julianna Margulies presented her “dear, dear friend” with the award, saying she could “think of no one more deserving.”

During his speech, which he made from a wheelchair, Fox showed love to those closest to him.

“I thank Tracy and our kids for their sacrifices, for their patience and for their love. You have no idea,” he said, speaking about his wife of over 30 years and their adult children. He also mentioned his parents and siblings.

Fox also mentioned the award’s namesake Bob Hope, calling the entertainer who died in 2003 a “selfless” champion for those in need. He said receiving the award was a “humbling honor.”

“Initially, I kept my Parkinson’s diagnosis a secret,” he shared. “I worried that it would affect my work and my relationships with audiences. Would they laugh if they knew I was sick?”

The Family Ties actor revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 1998 while starring on the hit show Spin City. He won Emmys for both performances.

“All of you are so uplifting and just made me feel like I could keep doing this,” he went on to say. “I hadn’t lost what I do, and it couldn’t take it away from me. And it’s because you stood up for me.”

At the end of his speech, the audience gave him the second standing ovation of the night. Fox was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. He played Gerry, a man with Parkinson’s on the Apple TV show Shrinking.

Even though he had stepped away from acting in 2020, Fox told People that he knew he had to take the “insanely fun” role.

“This new character allows me to show up on set as myself,” he said.