Reality TV Star Jailed After His Dog Goes ‘Dangerously out of Control’:

A reality TV star was sentenced to jail in the United Kingdom for dangerous dog offenses committed over the past two years.

According to the Essex Police, Jack Fincham, who appeared on the fourth season of Love Island UK in 2018, received a prison sentence for his black cane corso’s multiple attacks. In 2022, the reality TV star’s dog went after a runner, causing injury, in Swanley, Kent. The pup then attacked a woman in Grays, Essex, last year but did not cause any injury to the victim.

Fincham appeared in the Southend-on-Sea Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Jan. 29. He pleaded guilty to a dog dangerously out of control causing injury charge and a dog dangerously out of control causing no injury charge. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison.

Speaking out about the sentence, Sergeant Alex Watkins stressed the importance of dog owner responsibility.

“Owners have to take responsibility for their dogs,” Watkins said. “And on these occasions, this dog was dangerously out of control. “On both occasions, the owner was given a chance to rectify their behavior with words of advice and a conditional caution – however failed to do so, resulting in this sentencing. I thank both victims for their courage during this investigation.”

The Reality TV Star Was Released From Prison Hours After Dangerous Dog Offense Sentencing

Hours after Fincham was sentenced to six weeks of prison for the dangerous dog offenses, the reality TV star was released due to his legal team’s quick appeal.

The BBC reported that Fincham was released and ordered to pay £3,680 in total, including a £2,000 contribution to kennelling costs and a fine of £961. He was to pay the runner injured by the dog a £200 compensation. Fincham’s attorney, Richard Cooper, told the court he had “no savings.”

Magistrate Anne Wade stated that Fincham could pay in installments starting at £400 monthly. She also ordered Fincham to muzzle his dog in public places and keep it on a leash. He was then told not to leave the pup alone with anyone under the age of 16.

“The dog was in a public place,” Wade pointed out. “Not abiding by the conditions to be muzzled and kept on a lead.”

Fincham is now required to report to Grays police station every Friday. He will also be required to appear at Basildon Crown Court for a bail application hearing.

BBC noted it is “rare” for a defendant to be bailed pending an appeal on the same day of sentencing.

