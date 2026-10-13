Reality TV Personality Dies in Shooting: Kash Was 29

Mackayla Paige, an influencer and reality TV star better known as Kash, has died at 29. She was shot following a night out in Oakland, California.

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According to TMZ, police responded to a call of gunfire around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. There, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police arrested a woman from Richmond, California, in connection with the shooting. No details about the woman or what led to the shooting have been released.

Kash, who appeared on reality shows including Real West Coast Baddies, RoomH8z, and Young & Reckless, posted videos to her Instagram Stories while out with her friend prior to her death.

Friends and family set up a makeshift memorial near the scene of the shooting, KTVU reported.

“Oh my God, she was so fun. Was she not hella fun? Oh my God, this girl was so fun. She had us everywhere,” friend Poodahh told the outlet.

Kash’s cousin Nicky Clayton claimed the reality star “wanted to be famous so bad.” In addition to being a reality star, Kash also wanted to start her own business. “She was modeling for a lot of companies, and she really wanted to do makeup,” Clayton said.

Clayton was still in “disbelief” about her cousin’s death. “She’s not gone. I can’t speak to her in the past tense,” Poodahh added.