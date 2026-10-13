‘One Day at a Time’ Legend Dies After ‘Short Illness’: Singer Lena Martell Was 86

Singer Lena Martell has died at 86 after a short illness.

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BBC News reported the death of the Scottish singer, whose 1979 recording of “One Day at a Time” topped the U.K. singles chart.

Martell, born Helen Thomson on May 15, 1940, grew up in Glasgow’s Possilpark area. She began performing as a child, joining her elder brother’s band at age 11. Her early experiences in local music venues helped launch a career that would eventually take her to international stages.

Lena Martell Enjoyed a Quiet Yet Brilliant Career

She developed her reputation during the 1960s through cabaret performances and appearances on television. American entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. also helped advance her career after he invited her to support him on his British tour in 1963.

Martell subsequently worked in the United States, where she understudied Barbra Streisand in the stage musical Funny Girl. However, problems with her vocal cords prevented her from making her planned Broadway debut.

Her biggest commercial success came in 1979 when she released “One Day at a Time,” a country-gospel song written by Marijohn Wilkin and Kris Kristofferson. The single reached number one on the UK charts and held the position for three consecutive weeks.

Alongside her recording career, Martell became a familiar face on television. Her BBC series, Presenting Lena Martell, helped showcase her singing and brought musical entertainment into viewers’ homes.

Martell also endured significant health challenges. She underwent treatment for cancer and later required triple heart bypass surgery in 2008. Despite these setbacks, she returned to performing.

Tributes have highlighted her talent, personality, and enduring affection for Glasgow. Musician Dougie Stevenson, who toured with Martell, praised her warmth and professionalism in an interview with The Herald.

“Lena really was a great personality and great to work with, both on and off the music,” he said.

He recalled her humor and said, “She’ll be sadly missed, especially down at the Barras. She would always be down there with dark glasses, incognito. She really loved Glasgow.”