Singer ‘Suffered a Heart Attack’ Mid-Performance at Iconic Venue

A singer is recovering after a serious health scare on Friday.

Videos by Suggest

Angela Northern, the Memphis-based singer, went into cardiac arrest while performing at B.B. King’s Blues Club. Northern detailed what happened in a Saturday social media post, noting that those in attendance helped save her life.

“Last night while on stage at BB King’s I suffered a heart attack,” Northern . “Fortunately, I was surrounded by friends and loved ones who immediately went into action and I received life saving medical assistance. I had a 100 % blockage in an artery that required a stint. I’m still in the hospital in Memphis but I’m no longer in ICU.

“Sooooo many things could have gone soooo much worse, but I’m sooo grateful that they didn’t. I love all of you guys that helped me in the middle of it as well as those who checked on me afterwards. Full recovery is in view!”

Northern, a regular performer on Beale Street, that she was now home as of Monday. She’s “grateful to God” that she is “practically unscathed” after the ordeal. In fact, Northern, who has also performed under the name Angela Adkisson, is ready to get back on stage.

The beloved vocalist will appear Friday and Saturday night in Memphis at B.B. King’s. She also intends to perform a daytime set in Brownsville, Tennessee, on Saturday as part of the community’s fall festival.

Best wishes to Angela Northern as she recovers!