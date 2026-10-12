‘Big Brother’ Alum Dead at 46: Cause of Death Unclear in Amber Siyavus’ Passing

A former Big Brother contestant has suddenly passed away.

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Amber Siyavus of Big Brother Season 9 died on Friday, per TMZ. Many details of her death are unclear, including the cause of death and the manner of death.

Her place of death was an unspecified location in Clark County, Nevada. (Clark County includes Las Vegas, though it is unclear whether Siyavus was there at the time of her death.)

‘Big Brother 8’ personality Amber Siyavus poses for a portrait during the 2007 Fox Reality Channel Really Awards held at Boulevard 3 on Oct. 2, 2007, in Hollywood. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Fox/Getty Images for Fox)

Big Brother 9 was best known as the “Evel Dick” season of the CBS reality competition, with the famed reality TV villain Dick Donato winning it all. Amber finished 7th and became a jury member, voting for Dick over his daughter, Danielle Donato.

Housemates — and producers — often emphasized Amber’s emotional moments. Because she cried so often, Amber gained the unflattering nickname “Whamber.” A verbal outburst at fellow houseguest Eric Stein has become one of the season’s viral clips.

This season of Big Brother, which aired in 2007, was Amber’s only appearance in the Big Brother franchise (not counting Big Brother After Dark, the Showtime show that simply aired the BB house’s live feed during the season).

Amber returned to reality TV headlines in 2018 when her 18-year-old daughter, Lexi Tomcavage, tragically died in a reported suicide.