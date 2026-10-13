‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Daughter Alex Welcomes Baby Boy

Alex Drummond, daughter of Food Network star Ree Drummond, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Mauricio Scott, expanding their family to four.

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The couple welcomed their son, Charles Alexander Scott, on Sept. 15. Alex announced his arrival the following day, sharing his name and birth weight of 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

“Our Charlie boy made his arrival yesterday evening and we couldn’t be more in love!” Alex wrote in her announcement. She also thanked God for the newborn and shared her joy with her followers.

Charlie Alexander Scott Joins Sofia Marie Scott Two Years Later

Ree, widely known as “The Pioneer Woman,” shared the happy family news on her website after traveling to Dallas to support her daughter. She arrived on Monday night to look after Alex and Mauricio’s first child, Sofia, while the couple prepared for the birth.

Alex and Mauricio checked into the hospital on Tuesday morning, and their son arrived that evening.

The proud grandmother also revealed that her husband, Ladd Drummond, traveled to Dallas after finishing his ranch work to meet his first grandson. The baby’s name carries special significance for Ladd because Charles honors his father.

Alex and Mauricio first became parents in December 2024 when they welcomed their daughter, Sofia. The couple announced their second pregnancy earlier in 2026 and later revealed that they expected a boy.

In March, Alex shared a gender-reveal video that confirmed Sofia would become a big sister. The announcement prompted excited messages from family members and followers.

“Little man!!!! We love you, Charlie!!!” exclaimed the Pioneer Woman herself.

“He looks like his daddy!! So happy for you guys!” noticed another.

“I grew up watching your mom on TV and it’s been such joy to watch Sofia in all her glory and now, Charlie. Thank you for sharing them with us,” shared a fan.

For Alex and Mauricio, Charlie’s arrival brings a new chapter as they balance life with two young children. For Ree, it brings another opportunity to celebrate family life with her growing brood.