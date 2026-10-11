Netflix’s latest leading trio on the TV chart consists of all originals.

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Television binge-watchers are diving into a reality hit, a new adaptation of a classic book and a Jaws-inspired thriller.

Continue on to see the Netflix top TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (Oct. 11, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more.

3. The Great British Baking Show

Official Synopsis: “On your Marks, Get set… Bake! The Great British Baking Show is back with a brand new season — a brand new judge, and a brand new batch of talented amateur bakers from across the U.K. In the iconic white tent, they’ll take on the ultimate baking challenges — from showstopping celebration cakes to perfect pastries — all under the watchful eyes of judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson. Each week, the bakers face Signature, Technical, and Showstopper challenges designed to test their creativity, skill, and nerves. One baker will be sent home, and one will rise to become this season’s winner.”

2. East of Eden

Official Synopsis: “This fresh interpretation of Steinbeck’s masterpiece will explore the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, focusing new attention on its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames.”

1. Below

Official Synopsis: “Calvin Penney (Josh Hartnett) is a big‑hearted but stubborn fisherman living in a small Newfoundland town, who’s still haunted by his father’s mysterious death from decades ago. When an unidentified sea creature begins terrorizing his hometown, Calvin must fight to hold his close-knit community together. Determined to keep his son Wade (Charlie Heaton) and the rest of his family safe, he teams up with a visiting marine researcher (Mackenzie Davis) to confront the creature and reveal the island’s buried secrets before it’s too late. Blending local myth, thrilling suspense, and heartfelt humour, this twisty six-part limited series dives into themes of family, community, and change – both terrifying and inevitable.”