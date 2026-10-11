Major WWE Superstar Hits Head on Ground in Scary Ladder Match Dive

A spot during a high-profile WWE match went wrong in New Orleans on Saturday.

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The moment happened during the TKO-owned sports entertainment company’s annual Money in the Bank event. MITB is headlined by two ladder matches in which wrestlers fight to retrieve a championship match contract hanging above the ring.

These multi-person matches are typically chaotic and put wrestlers at higher risk of injury due to the high-flying stunts and the unwieldy nature of ladders. A spot in Saturday’s event involving former WWE Champion Tiffany Stratton exemplified this.

Stratton (real name Jessica Woynilko) dove from the top of a ladder to take out several opponents. Unfortunately, she appeared to hit the back of her head and neck on the ground when she landed.

Good lord, Tiffany Stratton just hit her head hard on the floor #MITB pic.twitter.com/PwSDGJH9GX — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) October 10, 2026

Stratton instantly clutched the back of her neck and appeared frustrated after the landing. Audience member footage shows her exclaiming “f—!” as referees rushed to her side.

Her opponents should have caught her as she landed, cushioning the blow and keeping her head/neck safe. However, due to the ladder’s orientation, it gave way instead of staying sturdy as the former gymnast jumped. As a result, Stratton’s opponents were a touch too far away from Stratton’s landing position.

Tiffany Straton estaba muy enfadada después de que no la recibieron en el salto.



Comprensible. pic.twitter.com/qvDBqgimnT — Falbak (@Falbak_) October 11, 2026

The action momentarily halted as officials assessed Stratton’s condition. It’s unclear how the exchange unfolded, but Stratton continued on in the bout — despite clearly being at risk of a concussion, at best.

Stratton actually ended up winning the match — the second time she’s won a ladder match with a Money in the Bank stipulation. However, her injury status is unclear.

WWE officials haven’t clarified why they let Stratton continue after that scary moment. It’s unclear whether the popular performer will be sidelined from competing after the fall.

The 27-year-old WWE Superstar, whom WWE signed in 2021, appeared on the event’s post-show broadcast. She admitted she was not 100% after the match.

“Physically? I am a little banged up,” Stratton said. “I am sure we all saw what happened out there, a couple of crazy bumps. But all in all, I won this briefcase, so I’m doing amazing.”