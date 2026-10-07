Major CBS Talent Exits After Arrest

After nine years, former football player Tony Romo is leaving the desk at CBS Sports. The news comes months after his arrest for driving impaired.

Videos by Suggest

“CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward,” they said in the Friday announcement.

“JJ Watt will continue to partner with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on our lead NFL announce team for the rest of the season. All other teams remain the same, including Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker and Evan Washburn.”

Romo is a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback who played with the Dallas Cowboys for 13 years.

Tony Romo of CBS Sports speaks on stage during New York Upfront Partnership Event 2026 at Storied NYC on April 23, 2026. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Paramount)

His arrest took place on July 23 during a traffic stop in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was charged with operating while intoxicated. On September 1, he pleaded no contest.

CBS Sports placed him on leave on July 31. He began his commentary gig with the network in 2017, partnering with Nantz from the beginning.

Romo announced that he plans to take a break and figure out the next stage of his career.

“I’m proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years. I approached my role as a game analyst the way I’ve approached everything in my life — with a desire to win and be the best that I can be,” he said in a statement via Puck.

“I’m going to use this time to take a break, something I’ve never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity. I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans.”