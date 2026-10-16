Reality TV Figure Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle: Lucian Piane Was 46

Lucian Piane, a composer and music producer known for his work on RuPaul’s Drag Race, has died at the age of 46.

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Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Piane was hit by a car in the early morning on Oct. 12 in Glendale, California. The Glendale Fire Department said crews worked on him, and after some time, pronounced him dead. He was in the street.

According to TMZ, Piane didn’t have any ID on him at the time of his death, only a citation. He was later identified.

Composer / songwriter Lucian Piane aka RevoLucian arrives at ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’ Season 5 premiere party at The Abbey on Jan. 22, 2013, in West Hollywood, California. (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images)

In the days before his death, Piane raised concerns among his fans after posting alarming videos on Instagram. His videos showed him spending a lot of time on the street, making people fear for his safety.

Piane was taken into custody by Glendale police two days before his death for being under the influence of a controlled substance. The next day, he was taken into custody for assault on an officer or emergency personnel. He was given citations and was scheduled to appear in court the day he died.

NBC Los Angeles reported that the driver who hit Piane stayed on the scene, citing law enforcement sources. Glendale police said that it was a traffic accident, and no drugs or alcohol were involved.

According to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by People, Piane died from blunt trauma. The investigation into his death remains open.

Piane was an integral part of the early seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race musically, notably working on the theme song. In addition to a series of musical numbers, he wrote Bob the Drag Queen’s “I Don’t Like to Show Off,” Naomi Smalls’ “Legs” and Kim Chi’s “Fat, Fem & Asian” from season 8.

He also wrote songs for RuPaul, including “Sissy That Walk.” Piane was nominated for a Grammy award for his work on the 2007 film adaptation of the musical Hairspray.