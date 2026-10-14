Major Netflix Hit Finally Returning for Season 2 After 4-Year Hiatus

Four years after the first season’s premiere, the Ryan Murphy created Netflix show The Watcher, is finally coming back for season two.

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The show will begin filming in New York this fall, according to a press release. Stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Margo Martindale, and Isabel Gravitt are all reprising their roles from season one.

The actors play Nora Brannock, Dean Brannock, Maureen (“Mo”), and Ellie Brannock.

Actress Jennifer Coolidge will also be returning to season two as real estate agent Karen Calhoun.

The Watcher season one focuses on the Brannock family, who moved into their suburban dream home. Quickly, things take a hellish turn when they begin receiving letters from someone called “The Watcher.”

Soon, the neighborhood’s secrets begin to spill out.

In addition to Murphy, Ian Brennan is the co-creator and showrunner for The Watcher. Both are also executive producers, along with a robust team.

Season one of The Watcher, which premiered on the streamer in 2022, spent five weeks on the Global Top 10 English TV list and hit the Top 10 in more than 90 countries.

According to Deadline, the series is loosely based on the story of a couple who bought a 1905 Dutch colonial revival in New Jersey for nearly $1.4 million. They were forced to move out after getting a series of letters from a stranger claiming to have been “watching” the home for decades.