Reality TV Star Visits the White House After Losing Political Race

Following his loss in the LA mayoral race, reality TV star Spencer Pratt visits with President Trump at the White House.

Videos by Suggest

In one of his latest Instagram posts, the former The Hills castmate was seen sitting across from Trump inside the Oval Office.

“I will never stop fighting for my community,” he captioned the post.

Along with him, one of Pratt’s sons was seen sitting in a chair next to him. Two other people, one appearing to be Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, were also seen in the photo.

In a separate Instagram post, Pratt shared a photo of himself standing next to a copy of the Declaration of Independence.

“If you look closely, it reads ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal…except for communists,'” he wrote in that post’s caption.

Pratt lost his primary bid for LA mayor last month. Incumbent Karen Bass and councilwoman Nithya Raman came in first and second place in votes. Bass and Raman are facing off during the upcoming mayoral election.

The reality TV star didn’t hold back when he broke his silence about the loss.

“Angelenos are now stuck with two morons responsible for all their problems,” he stated. “And they have to choose between dumb and dumber.”

“That’s not a choice, that’s the machine protecting the machine,” he noted.

Pratt also said that he would proceed with his campaign to expose corruption at City Hall. “I don’t have campaign laws hamstringing me now,” he declared. “It’s war. It’s zero hour for Los Angeles.”

He then added that his goals haven’t changed and he is “laser-focused” on stopping the “commie animals” within the city. “And I will stop him.”

Pratt Announced A Foundation Against Political Corruption

Just before his White House visit, Pratt announced the launch of The WAR Foundation, which seeks to fight political corruption.

“Our biggest weakness today is the lack of courage in leadership and culture; everyone wants common sense, but everyone is too afraid to demand it,” Pratt wrote on X. “The WAR Foundation is being created to fight where others won’t.”

The “WAR” stands for the following:

W in the war against political corruption with innovative new media

in the war against political corruption with innovative new media A dvocate for transparency, accountability, and integrity in government and culture

dvocate for transparency, accountability, and integrity in government and culture Restore common sense and roll back the long march of socialism through our vital institutions.

The reality TV star also stated that he and his team will use the “same innovative arsenal” they used to capture the attention of his mayoral campaign.

“Hard-hitting media, investigative research, educational campaigns, and strategic partnerships in government and media to push back on the communist rot, shine a light on government failure, challenge entrenched interests, and empower citizens with the truth,” he wrote.

Pratt then declared, “Above all, we will be bold, unapologetic, and fearless. Our campaign was just the beginning.”







