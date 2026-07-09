Author Killed After Being Struck in Parking Lot: Gordon Wood Was 92

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and author Gordon S. Wood died after a vehicle struck him in a supermarket parking lot in East Providence, Rhode Island. He was 92.

Videos by Suggest

East Providence Police said the incident occurred on the morning of June 7. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Shaw’s supermarket.

They found Wood with serious injuries and transported him to Rhode Island Hospital, where he later died. Authorities said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police had not filed charges as of the latest public update, and the investigation remained ongoing.

Gordon Wood Was An Acclaimed Historian

Wood ranked among the nation’s most influential historians of the American Revolution. A professor emeritus at Brown University, he spent decades studying the nation’s founding and published books that shaped both academic scholarship and public understanding of early American history.

Born in Concord, Massachusetts, Wood earned degrees from Tufts University and Harvard University before beginning a distinguished teaching career. He joined Brown University’s faculty in 1969 and remained one of the institution’s most respected scholars before retiring as professor emeritus.

His landmark book The Creation of the American Republic, 1776–1787 won the Bancroft Prize in 1970. In 1993, The Radicalism of the American Revolution received the Pulitzer Prize for History. His later work, Empire of Liberty, became a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2009. Throughout his career, Wood argued that the American Revolution transformed society as profoundly as it changed politics, an interpretation that influenced generations of historians.

Wood also received the National Humanities Medal from President Barack Obama in 2011 for his contributions to the study of the nation’s founding and the Constitution. Beyond academia, his scholarship reached a broader audience through documentaries, public lectures, essays, and even a memorable reference in the 1997 film Good Will Hunting.

Wood’s death came just weeks before celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, a milestone closely tied to the historical period he devoted his life to studying.