Couple Behind $100 Million Business Targeted in ‘Frightening Home Invasion at Gunpoint’

The husband-and-wife founders of wellness brand Cymbiotika were targeted in an armed home invasion while staying at a rented villa in Cannes, France, during the Cannes Lions advertising festival.

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Shahab Elmi, Cymbiotika’s co-founder, and his wife, Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika’s co-founder and president, were at the property with their two young children when armed intruders allegedly entered the residence.

The suspects reportedly stole luxury watches, jewelry, cash, and other valuables worth millions of dollars before fleeing. French authorities have opened an investigation into the robbery. No members of the family suffered physical injuries during the incident.

Elmi Family Safe After Terrifying Break-In

A representative for the family later spoke to The New York Post, where they said, “Cymbiotika proudly brought wellness to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this week, creating meaningful conversations around health, innovation, and longevity with some of the world’s most influential voices. Cymbiotika Co-Founder and CXO/CCO lived her childhood dream by meeting her hero, Oprah.”

“Unfortunately, after an evening of meetings at Cannes Lions, the Elmi family was targeted in a frightening home invasion at gunpoint. Thankfully, the family is safe. At this time, the Elmi family asks for privacy as they process and heal from this traumatic incident.”

The robbery occurred during a period of continued expansion for Cymbiotika, the wellness company the couple launched in 2018. The business focuses on nutritional supplements, emphasizing transparent ingredient labeling and liposomal delivery technology. Since its founding, the company has grown rapidly through direct-to-consumer sales while expanding into traditional retail.

Although the home invasion interrupted the family’s visit to the French Riviera, the Elmis emphasized that their safety remained their highest priority. They acknowledged the support they received from friends, colleagues and members of the public in the aftermath of the robbery.

French investigators continue to examine the incident as authorities work to identify those responsible. Meanwhile, the Elmis have focused on recovering from the traumatic experience. They have since expressed appreciation that their family escaped unharmed despite the violent circumstances surrounding the armed robbery.