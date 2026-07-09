Justin Baldoni Finally Breaks His Silence About His Legal Battle With Blake Lively

A little over two months after reaching a settlement in his legal battle with Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni finally breaks his silence.

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The former Jane the Virgin star and his wife, Emily, took to Instagram to speak out about the struggles they faced amid the legal woes.

“We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say,” Justin stated. “Because lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to.”

He then said that speaking didn’t “feel like the right time” until now. “We were talking about it and feeling into it and praying about it.”

“This feels like the moment,” Emily chimed in. “There’s so much to say.”

In late 2024, Lively accused her It Ends With Us co-star of sexual harassment while they were filming the movie. She also claimed he was part of a smear campaign against her.

Following her accusations, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni. After initially denying the allegations, he responded with a $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane. The suit was dismissed a few months later.

Baldoni and Lively’s legal teams settled the actress’s lawsuit right before it went to trial. However, Lively has since filed a new suit against Baldoni, seeking $8 million in legal fees.

The Baldonis Say Gratitude ‘Saved’ Them

Although he didn’t mention Lively by name in the post, Justin and Emily expressed their gratitude, noting that it had saved them.

However, Emily noted that their graduation “doesn’t negate the injustice and pain” their family has endured during recent years.

“We’ve had to wrestle with so many things and try to understand so many things,” she said. “Like, how could something like this even happen? Let alone disguised as a fight for women. So much to unpack

Emily further stated that she and Justin have experienced “a lot of trauma” from the situation.

“We don’t even know if this is the right thing to say,” Justin continued. “We just know we need to share something. What I will say is that there have been so many painful things that have been spoken into existence over the last couple of years.”

He noted that the things he was referring to had created “so much noise,” and he and Emily didn’t want to add to it.

“So we just wanted to let the justice system run its course,” he said.

Emily pointed out that “the truth and the faces have spoken for themselves.”

Regarding their health and well-being following the legal battle, Justin said they were “healing.”

“If you’ve ever been through something traumatic, you know that healing isn’t linear,” he pointed out. “It looks different every day. We have had to rethink for ourselves what is real and what matters. It’s this. It’s our family, it’s our friends, it’s our community, who have been there for us, it’s our faith.”

The actor further shared that he and Emily have grown “closer, more devoted, and steadfast” in their faith.

“There’s so much more to say,” Emily added. “The time will come. But for now, we are going to focus on continuing the healing and hanging out with our kiddos and enjoying life.”