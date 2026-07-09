Fox Reality Show Winner and Husband to Divorce

A former Fox reality TV show winner has announced she has filed for divorce after nearly a decade of marriage.

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Alexis Warr, a dancer who previously won So You Think You Can Dance, spoke out about the split from husband Jake Burton in a statement on her Instagram Stories.

“After much consideration and with the greatest respect for each other, Jake and I have made the decision to separate,” the statement reads. “Whilst this hasn’t been an easy decision, it has been reached with a huge amount of love, and we’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders.”

Alexis Warr attends ‘The Roses’ U.K. Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Aug. 28, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Warr further shared that she and Burton “won’t be commenting” on the divorce any further. The soon-to-be-exes asked for privacy and understanding as they navigate through “this life change” together.

“Thank you, as always, for your support,” the statement added.

Warr and Burton were high school sweethearts who married in November 2018. The dancer won the 17th series of So You Think You Can Dance in 2022. She later joined Dancing with the Stars as a member of the dance troupe.

Warr joined Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer in 2025. She and her partner, YouTuber George Clarke, were runners-up. Warr is set to appear in the next series, which begins in September.

Alexis Warr Previously Opened up About Auditioning for Strictly Come Dancing

Right before her appearance on the show, Warr opened up about her first audition for Strictly Come Dancing.

“I had a producer reach out to me and did interviews online,” she told RadioTimes. “Because of the different time zones, when I got the call, it was early in the morning. I shot out of bed, bedhead and everything, thinking I was dreaming. It still feels surreal.”

When asked what she was hoping for in a celebrity dance partner, Warr said, “Someone with a good work ethic, who’s willing to get out of their comfort zone. There’s no comfort in your growing zone, and there’s no growing in your comfort zone.”

Warr pointed out that winning So You Think You Can Dance helped her understand the celebrity mindsets. “I feel like I’ve experienced all the highest highs and lowest lows you can feel in a TV show. So I do understand what they’re going through.”