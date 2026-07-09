late-country-music-legend-revived-as-hologram

Is it a touching tribute, or just more proof we’re living in a sci-fi dystopia? Either way, a legendary country music star has officially been resurrected as a hologram.

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Indeed, the late Charlie Daniels, the powerhouse behind “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” appeared as a hologram on July 4th to perform at a military base in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

The country music icon passed away in 2020 at age 83.

The July 4th concert at Fort Campbell in Kentucky was one of five nationwide block parties celebrating America’s 250th birthday. Daniels’ hologram headlined the event, performing alongside Aaron Tippin, Eric Lee Beddingfield, and the 101st Airborne Division Band.

Fan footage of the hologram reveal found its way to social media.

Charlie Daniels Jr. announced the hologram plans at a press conference held at the Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum back in March, according to Christian County Now.

“This show is kind of a dream come true for me,” Daniels Jr. said at the time. “We also couldn’t think of a better venue, a better place to unveil it than right here on America’s 250th birthday among the brave men and women of our armed forces and their families.”

However, the grand debut of the Charlie Daniels hologram wasn’t without its problems.

Charlie Daniels Jr. Promises the Hologram of His Country Music Legend Father Will Improve

In a statement posted to X, Charlie Daniels Jr. acknowledged a few flaws with the hologram. However, he believes the event was ultimately a success.

Daniels Jr. explained that despite weather delays, “the fans showed up” and “the energy was electric.” While the stage hologram itself “worked beautifully,” a technical error caused the side screens to display a lower-resolution version of the 3D model. “To anyone disappointed by the screens, I apologize,” Charlie Daniels Jr. added. However, he remained optimistic, noting that “with new technology comes learning.” He also promised that “this experience is only going to get better from here.”

For our morbidly curious readers, you can watch the even more awkward fan footage below of the dead-eyed Charlie Daniels hologram tottering around like a character on a fighting game’s selection screen.

Meanwhile, aside from being turned into a hologram to perform from beyond the grave, Daniels earned his spot in the Grand Ole Opry in 2007 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.