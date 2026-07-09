major-pop-country-music-star-to-step-away-from-touring

A fan-favorite pop/country star recently revealed she plans to take a break from touring after her current run of shows… but for a very good reason.

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“My Church” singer Maren Morris shared plans to devote more time to her six-year-old son, Hayes, and return to songwriting, one of her greatest passions.

On Today, Morris admitted that touring makes it hard to balance her career and motherhood.

“This is sort of my last tour for a bit, because I want to be able to free-think more and be in the studio more, and just figure out what I want to say next. It’s been 10 years of touring, so no real time to stop and truly be creative unless I carve out the time,” the 36-year-old explained during her July 3 appearance.

The “Craving You” singer also shared that she’s eager to spend more quality time with Hayes as he prepares to start school.

Pop/country music star Maren Morris performs on ‘Today’ on July 3 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)

”I’m excited to home a little bit more after this run,” she added. “So we’ll do this string of shows, knock it out, and I’ll go home. My son is starting kindergarten, and I really wanted to be off the road when that began. I’ll just get back in the studio and figure out what the eff happens next.”

Pop/Country Music Star Maren Morris Also Teased a New Project…

However, the break isn’t solely for family reasons. Morris also revealed a growing interest in Broadway and musical theater.

“I feel like Broadway… It’s just a storytelling medium, and you get more time. So, I would love to do something like that, write for a musical,” she teased.

That said, fans still have opportunities to catch Morris live before she steps away from touring. She will complete the remaining dates on her current dreamGIRL Tour, which supports her latest album, Dreamsicle.

The tour continues on July 11 at Uptown Theatre Napa in Napa, CA, followed by The Mountain Winery in Saratoga, CA on July 12, and Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, CA on July 14. Morris then heads to Las Vegas, NV for a show at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on July 15, before performing at Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, CO on July 17 and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on July 19.

The tour continues through Salt Lake City, UT on July 20, McMenamins Grand Lodge in Forest Grove, OR on July 22, Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, WA on July 23, and wraps up at Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner, MT on July 25.