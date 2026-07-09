‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Expecting Baby With His Now-Fiancée

Former Vanderpump Rules star Ally Lewber has broken her silence after learning that her ex-boyfriend, James Kennedy, was expecting his first child with his new partner, who has since become his fiancée.

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Lewber shared her reaction during an appearance on Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast, saying the news initially caught her off guard but ultimately did not affect her.

Ally Lewber said she was simply “shocked” by her indifference, then explained that she did not know Kennedy had a girlfriend despite having seen a photo of him.

“I didn’t know he, like, had a girlfriend,” she said. “I was like, ‘Whoa.'”

Ally Lewber Wishes James Kennedy “The Best”

Despite the surprise news, Ally Lewber wishes the DJ “the best” with what’s to come.

During the podcast, she recalled that their differing timelines for starting a family had been a recurring topic during their relationship. While Kennedy wanted children immediately, Lewber said she remained uncertain about what she wanted for her future.

“He has always wanted to be a dad. That was always our thing; he always wanted kids immediately, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what I want.”

Reports that Kennedy was expecting his first child surfaced in early May. Kennedy later confirmed that he and his girlfriend, Jordan Meyers, were preparing to welcome a baby together after keeping their relationship private while it developed. The couple said they wanted to build their relationship away from public attention before sharing the news.

Since then, Kennedy and Meyers have taken another major step in their relationship. The couple announced their engagement after eight months of dating, with Kennedy proposing during a trip to Italy. They also confirmed that Meyers is expecting their first child.

Lewber and Kennedy dated from January 2022 until January 2025. Their relationship ended shortly after Kennedy’s December 2024 arrest on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. Prosecutors later declined to file charges, and Lewber said at the time that she had not been physically hurt during the argument.