‘The Little Mermaid’ Actor and ‘Umbrella Academy’ Actress Expecting Baby Together

Looks like Sebastian the Crab and Number Three are expanding their academy… The Little Mermaid actor Daveed Diggs and Umbrella Academy actress Emmy Raver-Lampman are officially expecting a baby.

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The couple, who met while working on Hamilton in 2015, announced they are expecting their second child in a joint Instagram post.

The adorable black-and-white photo shows the couple laughing with their 2-year-old son. Diggs, 44, stands in the background holding their son on a bar countertop, while Raver-Lampman cradles her baby bump as she laughs and leans over.

“Our little family is growing! full disclosure, our household is being held together by the delicate balance of yogurt pouches, water balloons and a prayer but we are utterly overjoyed to be adding this tiny human to the chaos!” Raver-Lampman wrote alongside their joint post. “This little one has a big brother who can’t wait to ‘read books, play trains, have milkshakes and listen to Kendrick’ with them!”

“Our hearts couldn’t be fuller and the bags under our eyes couldn’t be bigger!” the 37-year-old actress continued. “We can’t wait to meet you little one! ❤️.”

Fans and High-Profile Friends React to Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs’ Big Baby News

Of course, fans and high-profile pals took to the comments section to sound off on the upcoming baby.

“Perfect song. Perfect family. More life,” fellow Hamilton alum Leslie Odom Jr. wrote. “OMG!!! Congrats, you two! You made perfection the first time! Let’s go for round twooooo!!!” Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown gushed.

“Omg, congratulations!!! Those babies couldn’t be luckier than to have you as parents! Love you all so much! I volunteer for babysitting services at any point!” Arrow actress Katherine McNamara chimed in.

A top fan comment read: “I need Daveed to be a girl dad!!! He just gives that!!”

Meanwhile, the couple also showed off Raver-Lampman’s baby bump at the Moana world premiere at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on July 07.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The couple welcomed their first child, a son whose name they’ve kept private, in March 2024. At the time, Raver-Lampman shared an Instagram post featuring her newborn’s tiny feet along with a heartfelt caption about his arrival.

“Dear baby, you have forever changed us. our hearts are filled with a kind of love we never thought possible,” the Beekeeper actress wrote in the caption. “We love you more than you will truly ever know. thank you for choosing us. now please…go the f— to sleep. love, mom and dad. ♥️.”