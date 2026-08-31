Read Beyoncé’s Tribute to ‘Bold and Brilliant’ Dolly Parton

Beyoncé paid tribute to Dolly Parton, calling her the “north star” and reflecting on their working relationship. Parton died on August 25 at the age of 80, and the Cowboy Carter singer shared a message on her website shortly after.

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“Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship,” she wrote.

“I’m honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully.”

Beyoncé and Parton collaborated in 2024 when she released a cover version of Parton’s hit “Jolene” on the Cowboy Carter album. Of course, it wasn’t an exact cover — Bey put her own spin on the beloved classic by changing some of the lyrics.

Shortly after the album’s release, Parton gave her support for Bey’s cover.

“Wow, I just heard Jolene,” she said on social media, according to Variety. “Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it!”

Parton’s endorsement of the album didn’t end there. She also appeared on two tracks, according to the outlet.

Not only did she introduce the song “Tyrant,” but she also got her own interlude, “Dolly P” that came before “Jolene.”

“Hey miss Honey B, it’s Dolly P. You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about?” she said, referencing the “Becky with the good hair” line in the 2016 song “Sorry.”

“Reminding me of someone I knew back when, except she has flaming locks of auburn hair, bless her heart. Just a hair of a different color but it hurts just the same.”

Parton gave her support to Beyoncé’s foray into country music. When “Texas Hold ‘Em” made her the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, Parton celebrated on social media.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” she wrote. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!”