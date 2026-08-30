Hayden Panettiere’s Mom Makes Wild Allegations Against the Late Actress’s On-and-Off Boyfriend

Following the launch of the investigation into Hayden Panettiere’s sudden death at 36, the late actress’s mom, Lesley Vogel, made wild allegations against her on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson

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While speaking to The Daily Mail last week, Vogel stated that Hickerson had a “toxic codependent bond” with the Heroes star that she described as “much more powerful than people realized.”

Vogel recounted speaking to law enforcement in South Carolina, where Hayden died on August 16. “She said to me, ‘Well, what do you think about Brian Hickerson?'” she said about speaking to one official. “And I said, ‘I think he’s culpable.'”

Vogel also shared what law enforcement told her about her daughter’s final hours of life. She said Hickerson had gone out for something on the morning of August 16, and when he came back, he decided to take a nap. When he woke up, Hickerson was told by his brother, Zach, that Panettiere was found unresponsive.

The actress’s mom believes there were “unexplained gaps” in the Hickerson brothers’ account of the day. She noted the presence of Narcan, which Zach said Brian had administered to Panettiere.

“I think there will be a discrepancy in the time,” she said. “Meaning Brian had to go out and buy the Narcan while he left her there because I do not believe he happened to have two bottles of Narcan on him, like he carried them around hin his pocket.”

Vogel Doesn’t Believe Hickerson’s Story

Vogue then doubted Brian’s claim that he found her daughter unresponsive.

“I don’t know how you can take a nap near someone who’s dying and not realize something’s wrong. How do you do that?” she declared. “When the EMTs came, it was for a cardiac arrest. People in cardiac arrest aren’t just lying still. They make noise.”

She continued by claiming, “I think Brian called his brother. My opinion. I think he knew she was deceased. Called his brother, and tried and built this story.”

Sharing how she is handling the death of Panettiere, Vogel shared, “There is infinite sadness. But this is not the time for me to be weak. I don’t have the luxury right now of being weak. I have too much to do for Hayden. When I’m done with that, then I will give myself the luxury to mourn – deeply mourn.”