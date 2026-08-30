NFL Player’s Wife Suffers Pregnancy Loss

NFL player Nazeeh Johnson and his wife, Gabrielle Irving, are in mourning after they suffered a pregnancy loss.

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The Tennessee Titans defensive back took to X to reveal the tragic news after it was announced that he would be sitting out for six games after violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy.

“My wife and I were trying to conceive a child. We found out that I was infertile, and I took a fertility medication that was helping me try to conceive a baby,” he explained. “I was not aware that there was a substance in the medication that was on the banned list, and I tested positive for a PED.”

He then wrote, “Lesson to all NFL players and new players coming into the league: do not put anything in your body without following the process and getting approval beforehand. We lost our baby a few weeks ago, and this has been an incredibly difficult time for my wife and me. Fortunately, we have nine good eggs left, so we’re holding on to hope that we’ll be able to grow our family.”

According to the NFL team, Johnson is eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games. His suspension will begin on August 30, and he will be eligible for reinstatement on October 19.

He will also have to forfeit $358,332 for the suspension. Johnson was suspended just weeks after he signed a 1-year, $1.075M contract with the Titans.

Johnson’s Wife Broke Her Silence Following the Miscarriage

Shortly after Johnson spoke out about the miscarriage and his game suspension, Irving took to her social media accounts to share her and the NFL player’s journey to become parents.

“This is real life. This is a lot of people’s lives,” she wrote. “It can be a joke or a chance to tear someone down—but for us, it’s our life. There’s no fun in it. Just pain, tears, and recently, disappointment. And that pain doesn’t end when football does.”

She also shared a video of her going through IVF treatments.

Johnson and Irving met in July 2023 and got engaged in September that same year. They officially got married in December 2023 but had their wedding ceremony last summer.