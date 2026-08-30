Meghan Markle’s Friends Concerned About UK Return as They Hope for ‘Change’

As she and Prince Harry prepare to return to the UK, Meghan Markle’s friends are growing concerned for her well-being amid the big move.

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Sources recently told PEOPLE that the royal couple is ready to move back to the UK after living in California for the past six years.

“Step by step, they want to be in the UK,” one insider shared. “They want to have the time and give the kids the opportunity to be here.”

However, Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary, Alisa Anderson, was skeptical of Meghan and Harry’s return to the UK. “I don’t think they will be welcomed back with open arms,” she said. “They will have to rebuild that trust and affection – with the family and the public.”

Another insider said they were concerned for Meghan’s mental health, citing that the former actress previously said she was isolated and unhappy as a working royal. Such isolation led ot her having suicidal thoughts.

“My biggest concern is the level of media attention she’ll face in the UK,” the insider said. “I’m worried for her.”

They further pointed out, “She has been vocal about how she felt about it before, but that doesn’t mean things are going to be exactly the same again. It doesn’t mean it can’t be different and can’t change.”

Meanwhile, a source said Meghan’s “network” is “better prepared” and “stronger now than it ever was to protect her — to protect them.”

Sources Also Said the Move Wasn’t a ‘Sudden’ Decision

A fellow source noted that the move wasn’t a sudden decision. They revealed that Prince Harry has been missing the UK for quite some time.

“It’s something Harry has been thinking about for a while,” they pointed out.

“Harry never really stopped missing home. He’s missed that sense of connection and belonging. Britain is still home in many ways,” another source further shared.

However, the decision was “taken as a family.”

“Meghan feels very fortunate that they’re able to give Archie and Lilibet the opportunity to experience both worlds,” an insider continued.

Harry and Meghan’s family is expected to move at the beginning of September.