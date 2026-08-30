Dolly Parton Locked Her Final Song in a ‘Dream Box’ That Won’t Be Released for Decades

Although she recently passed away, Dolly Parton has her final song ready for the world to hear. However, fans will have to wait a couple of decades for its release.

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Parton’s final song is reportedly being stored in a “Dream Box” at the late country music legend’s DreamMore Resort, which is near her amusement park, Dollywood.

According to its description, the “Dream Box” is a repository of Parton’s memories and wishes for the future. It will remain locked until the singing-songwriting icon’s 100th birthday, which is January 19, 1946.

“The Dream Box itself is a tribute to her original mentor and uncle, Bill Owens,” the repository’s description reads. “Who has worked tirelessly to preserve the American Chestnut tree. As a final tribute, Dolly has placed a song which she has written to be released as her last.”

The song’s title is “My Place in History.” It was noted that Parton is the only person who knows the song’s melody and lyrics until 2046.

Parton passed away on August 25 following a short but quiet battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.

Parton Previously Addressed Rumors that Her Final Song Was Locked Away in Dollywood

During a 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Parton spoke about the rumors that her final song was locked away in Dollywood.

When asked by Fallon about the song, Parton said, “That’s the truth. No seriously. When we – we do a lot of things at Dollywood, and one year we thought about that.”

“They asked if I would write a song that nobody would ever hear – I’ll be dead and gone,” she continued. “Well, I might not be ’cause I’ll be 99. You know me. I might still be hopping around.”

Parton revealed that she did write the song and placed it in a box to be opened on her 100th birthday. “I even put, like, at the time, there was a CD player,” she pointed out. “And the ways in saying what we were doing with our music at the time.”

The country music icon further shared that she left all the instructions on how the song can be played.

“And so I don’t know what they’ll do with it,” she added. “But I have regretted that. Because it was a really good song.”