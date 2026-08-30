Tropical Storm Dolly Has Just Formed

Less than 24 hours after Dolly Parton’s death was announced, the National Hurricane Center confirmed the formation of Tropical Storm Dolly.

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The storm reportedly formed in the south-central Atlantic and was heading toward the Leeward Islands in the northeastern Caribbean.

AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva advised those in the path of the storm to prepare.

“People in the Lesser Antilles should closely monitor Dolly, which is expected to approach the Leeward Islands this weekend with downpours and gusty squalls,” DaSilva shared. “While the storms may bring beneficial rain to needy areas, they could cause dangerous conditions as well due to flash flooding.”

However, the National Hurricane Center announced on Friday that there were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

“Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of the remnants of Dolly,” the officials shared.

The National Hurricane Center further reported that the Tropical Storm Dolly remnants were moving toward the west at 25 mph (41 km/h).

“This motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days,” the report reads. “On the forecast track, the remnants should be nearing the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday.”

The National Hurricane Center also noted that the maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. The winds associated with the remnants of Dolly were expected to decrease below tropical-storm force on Saturday.

“Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) to the north of the remnants of the center,” the report noted. “The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).”

Was the Tropical Storm’s Name a Coincidence?

Meanwhile, AccuWeather confirmed that the tropical storm’s name was coincidental and not associated with Parton’s death.

“Atlantic storm names are established years in advance,” the website confirmed. “With lists reused every six years unless a name is retired and replaced. Dolly was on that list and is not associated with the recent passing of the country music star.”

Parton’s death was announced on August 25. The country music legend died following a short and private battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.