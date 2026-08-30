‘Dance Moms’ Alum Set to Make Broadway Debut

Nearly a decade after her departure from Dance Moms, Kenzie Ziegler is heading to Broadway for the first time.

Videos by Suggest

According to BroadwayDirect, the former reality TV star will be performing in the musical & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. She is to play the role of Charmion, which has been played by various celebrities, including Charli D’Amelio and Laurie Hernandez.

“I can’t believe I actually get to make my Broadway debut in this amazing show,” Ziegler shared. “I’m so excited to work with the wonderful team at & Juliet.”

Ziegler’s & Juliet run will go from September 15 to November 1.

Meanwhile, NSYNC’s Joye Fantone and Tony winner Paulo Szot have extended their &Juliet runs. They will be alternating in the role of Lance through November 1.

Fantone’s run will be August 3–15, September 1-6, September 23–October 11, and October 20–November 1. Szot will run from August 18–30 and October 13–18.

Kenzie’s Former Dance Coach Recently Spoke Out About the Zieglers’ Fallout

Just after it was announced that Kenzie was going to perform in &Juliet, Dance Moms coach Abby Lee Miller addressed the fallout between her and the Ziegler sisters.

“When you wanted to win, and you wanted to come in extra, and you wanted more private lessons, and you were the driving force, not your mother—she was looking for husband No. 3,” Miller stated, regarding Kenzie’s older sister, Maddie. “Why didn’t you say it then?”

Miller further claimed that she served as a support system for the Ziegler sisters during their parents’ divorce.

“When your mother and father are screaming obscenities across the room, and you’re hugging me, and you’re holding on to me as tight as you can, Maddie, why didn’t you tell me then you don’t want to do a solo every week?” the notorious dance coach said. “You don’t want to win every week. You don’t want to be in the front. [And] you could have said that easily to me.”

Miller also pointed out, “We were close enough that it could have happened. She wanted to win; she was a perfectionist.”

Following their departure from Dance Moms, the Ziegler sisters cut ties with Miller. Maddie previously spoke out about how Miller made the show a toxic environment for her and the other dancers.



