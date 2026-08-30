Popular ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Gets Engaged to Model

Ready to take the next step, popular Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron announced his engagement to model Tate Madden.

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In an August 15 Instagram post, Cameron confirmed the news by sharing photos of him proposing on a beach. “Better late than never they say,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Cameron posted a second engagement post, stating, “A moment we will forever cherish. A moment we get to build on for the rest of our lives. The best chapters are in front of us and I can’t wait to do them with you.”

The couple has been romantically linked since 2024. Cameron appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019. He ended up being the runner-up of the season. After she ended her engagement with the season winner, Jed Wyatt, Brown hinted that she was pursuing Cameron. However, things just didn’t work out.

Brown has since married Adam Woolard.

Cameron Revealed if He Was Inviting Brown to His Wedding

Just after announcing his engagement to Madden, Cameron revealed whether he was planning to invite Brown to the wedding.

While chatting with TMZ on August 18, Cameron confirmed that he had no plans to invite Brown.

“Nah, she’s living a good life now,” he said. “No invite. Out of respect, you know?”

Cameron also said that he needed to chat with Madden to confirm how many people are invited to the big event. He did point out that he was finalizing his best man.

“I’ve got two brothers so maybe a little, I don’t know, coin flip, rock paper scissors, we’ll see what happens,” he revealed.

Regarding the proposal, Cameron added, “It was an exciting moment for us.”

Cameron previously spoke about how he got over Brown.

“I was very upset,” he admitted. “I definitely cried a little bit, got a 12-pack of beer, sat in the bathtub for two hours, put on some Juice WRLD and cried and got over it.”



