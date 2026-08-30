‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Addresses Longtime Feud With Fellow Cast Member

Years after her fallout with Maddie Ziegler, Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is ready to address the longtime feud with the fellow cast member and her once favorite dancer.

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While appearing on E! News’ Hot Goss podcast, Miller spoke out about Zieger’s earlier remark that the highly critical dance coach created a “toxic environment” for her dancers during filming of the beloved Lifetime show.

“When you wanted to win, and you wanted to come in extra, and you wanted more private lessons, and you were the driving force, not your mother—she was looking for husband No. 3,” Miller stated. “Why didn’t you say it then?”

Miller also claimed that she was a source of support for Ziegler amid her parents, Melissa and Kurt Ziegler’s, divorce.

“When your mother and father are screaming obscenities across the room, and you’re hugging me, and you’re holding on to me as tight as you can, Maddie, why didn’t you tell me then you don’t want to do a solo every week?” she asked. “You don’t want to win every week. You don’t want to be in the front. [And] you could have said that easily to me.”

Miller further stated, “We were close enough that it could have happened. She wanted to win; she was a perfectionist.”

Regarding any chance of reconciliation between her and Maddie, Miller said she was waiting for the professional dancer to make the first move. “I’m the elder,” she added. “And you have to speak to your elders.”

Maddie and her sister Mackenzie were on Dance Moms for six seasons, from 2011 to 2016. They were both original cast members of the show.

The girls, as well as Miller, didn’t attend the Dance Moms reunion in 2024.

Miller Also Addresses Other Cast Members Who Have Spoken Negatively About Her

Continuing to speak about the cast, Miller pointed out that those who starred on the show with her could have left at any time. She claimed there wasn’t a contract.

“They’re too big for their britches,” she said about those who spoke against her. “They don’t have time for their dance teacher. Or they think they did it, their mom and dad did it, they paid for the lessons.”

She further shared, “I know what I did for them in my studio. I drove them back and forth, I took them to the auditions, I took them to cocktail parties, I introduced them to the right people.”