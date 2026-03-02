Ray J’s Legal Troubles Not Going Away Amidst Health Woes

While battling his health woes, Ray J continues to have legal troubles with his ex, Kim Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner.

TMZ reported that in a recent court declaration in her ongoing defamation case, Jenner claimed that the R&B is continuing to “publicly terrorize” Kim.

Jenner is currently suing Ray J after he made “outrageous and untrue” public allegations that she and Kim. He claimed that the feds were investigating the duo.

The musician previously claimed that he was helping the feds build a case against the mother-and-daughter duo.

“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about ot be crazy,” he told Chrisean Rock. “I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’m gonna say a lot of s—. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

He further claimed the case is “worse than Diddy.”

Jenner has denied ever being accused or charged with a crime. “To say my daughter and I are being pursued for doing something worse than Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a horrific lie.”

Jenner also stated, “[Over] the past two decades, I have had to watch [Ray J] publicl terrorize my daughter by continuing talking, and lying, about her in the press to try and keep himself irrelevant.”

Jenner Accuses Ray J of Talking About Her Family For Attention

Meanwhile, Jenner further noted that the singer only talks about her family because it causes a “wave of attention.”

“[It is] extremely difficult to watch my daughter endure this cycle of scrutiny brought on by [Ray J],” she stated.

Jenner then declared that Ray J’s recent comments have gone too far and have caused her “significant emotional distress.”

“My family is of the utmost importance to me,” she explained. “It is deeply painful to watch my daughter experience the stress brought upon her by [Ray J], and her feelings of hopelessness and his harassment will never end.”

Jenner further claimed that Ray J’s allegations impacted her as well. She said she is “deeply angered, insulted, and shaken by the accusations.”

She noted that the allegations may impact her business. Although she has never sued for defamation, Jenner said she is coming after Ray J because his statements were “inexcusable and deeply painful.”