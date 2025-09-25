Ray J Claims He’s Helping Feds Build Case Against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner: ‘Worse Than Diddy”

Ray J has claimed he is working with federal authorities to build a RICO case against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

In a recent livestream shared on X, the singer told Chrisean Rock, “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy.”

“I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day,” the “Sexy Can I” singer continued. “I’m gonna say a lot of s**t. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

“It’s worse than Diddy,” the 44-year-old added.

The “I Hit It First” singer provided no further details in the clip, and no other information is available to support his claim. Of course, Ray J dated Kardashian from 2003 to 2006 and also starred in an infamous leaked sex tape with her, which helped propel her to fame.

The Internet Has Mixed Reactions to Ray J’s Claims About Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Meanwhile, onlookers on X had mixed reactions to Ray J’s claims.

‘People who are helping the feds during an active investigation don’t announce it to the world. He’s full of it,” one top comment read.

“Exactly! Someone needs attention again,” another X user agreed. “I think Ray J has always resented that Kim & the Ks profited enormously from their little stunt oops video while he didn’t manage to make much of it.”

Ray J pictured in 2024. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

“I’m calling BS. If this was actually true, then he would not be able to say anything publicly regarding an active case,” a third X user added.

However, at least one onlooker was willing to roll with Ray J’s claims about Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

“I don’t care if he’s lying or not. Lock them tf up,” the X user wrote.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act is commonly linked to drug cartels and organized crime. Sean “Diddy” Combs was charged with racketeering in September 2024 but was ultimately cleared of those charges. He is set to be sentenced on October 3 after being convicted on lesser charges of transporting individuals for prostitution.