kim-kardashian-and-kris-jenner-are-suing-ray-j-for-defamation

Not long after Ray J claimed that he was helping the feds build a case against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, the reality TV star and her momager filed a defamation lawsuit against him.

Videos by Suggest

The singer spoke out about the “case” during a livestream shared on X in late September. He claimed both Kardashian and Jenner were under investigation for racketeering.

“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about ot be crazy,” he told Chrisean Rock. I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’m gonna say a lot of s—. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

He further claimed the case is “worse than Diddy.”

Refusing to put up with her ex, whom she dated in the early 200s adn was involved in the infamous s*x tape scandal., Kim Kardashian, alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, filed the defamation suit against him.

The Kardashians stars’ attorney, Alex Spiro, called Ray J’s allegations “false and serious.”

“Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before, nor have they been distracted by noise,” Spiro shared in his statement to PEOPLE. “But this false and serious allegation left no choice.”

The lawsuit’s documents addressed two specific incidents as evidence of Ray J defaming Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and the rest of the Kardashian clan. The first incident was his comments in TMZ’s Tubi documentary, “United States vs. Sean Combs,” in early 2025.

“If you told me the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he said.

The second incident was his livestream comments on Sept. 24.

Spiro called out the singer’s accusations, dubbing them the “most malicious defamatory conduct.”

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s Lawyer Accuses Ray J of Engaging in a ‘Sustained Campaign Of Harassment and Defamation’ For Decades

Also in the lawsuit documents, Spiro claimed that Ray J has “engaged in a sustained campaign of harassment and defamation against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner for more than two decades.

“Unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over twenty years ago, Ray J has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs’ names and exploit their prominence for personal gain,” Spiro stated.

The attorney repeatedly stated that Ray J’s comments against Kim and Kris are “blatantly false.”

“No such federal investigation exists,” Spiro pointed out. “No law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charges against Ms. Kardashian and Ms. Jenner; and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations.”

Ray J has continuously attempted to be in Kim Kardashian’s life since their split in 2005. In 2013, he released his single “I Hit It First,” which featured lyrics slamming Kardashian’s relationship with now-ex-husband Kanye West. A Kardashian lookalike also appeared in the song’s music video.

In 2018, he shared intimate details about his time with Kardashian. The reality TV star later called him a “pathological liar.”