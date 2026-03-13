Ray J Faces Lawsuit From American Express Over $78,000 Unpaid Bill

Singer and TV personality Ray J is reportedly in hot water with American Express, which claims the entertainer owes them tens of thousands of dollars.

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According to TMZ, American Express is suing Ray J for breach of contract. The company claims he failed to pay his credit card balance and is asking a judge to award them $78,704.56.

American Express is also suing Rajun Cajun Inc., a business allegedly connected to Ray J, though it’s unclear how. Meanwhile, sources close to Ray J told TMZ that he plans to pay off the debt.

This isn’t the first time Ray J has been sued by American Express for allegedly missing payments. According to the outlet, the company sued him in December for a balance of $139,849.85, filing a lawsuit against his company, Tronix Network, at the same time.

American Express Might Have to Get in Line When It Comes to Legal Issues with Ray J

Of course, this is just the tip of the legal woe iceberg for the “I Hit It First” singer. Ray J is also in an ongoing legal battle with his ex, Kim Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner.

In a recent court declaration for her ongoing defamation case, Jenner claimed the “F— Them Hoes” wordsmith is continuing to “publicly terrorize” Kim. Jenner is suing Ray J after he made what she called “outrageous and untrue” public allegations that federal authorities.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The 45-year-old previously claimed he was helping federal authorities build a case against the mother-daughter duo.

“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about ot be crazy,” Ray J told Chrisean Rock. “I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’m gonna say a lot of s—. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

He also claimed the case is “worse than Diddy.”