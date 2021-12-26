Rappers With The Most Kids, Ranked

Rap is by far one of the biggest, most popular music genres out there. Since it was first introduced in the ’70s with early rappers like The Sugarhill Gang, DJ Kool Herc, and Gil Scott-Heron, rap has evolved into a universe of its own. Now, people are diehard fans of their favorite rappers and some have collected quite the cult following. Of course, being a talented and popular rapper is going to attract the ladies—many of which would be happy to have their baby!

Some rappers have a reputation for being “family men” (or women!)—strictly based on the number of kids they have. So, which rappers actually have the most kids, and are they from the same partner? We found 15 rappers with a seriously impressive family tree and are leaving behind quite the legacy.

15. Lauryn Hill

(A.PAES/Shutterstock.com)

Grammy-award-winning Lauryn Hill broke onto the scene with her group The Fugees and she’s had a successful (if sometimes controversial) career ever since. The famous female rapper is the mother of six beautiful children—five of them with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, and one with an unknown father.

14. Fetty Wap

(agwilson/Shutterstock.com)

Fetty Wap, born Willie Junior Maxwell, is by far one of the most well-known names in the rap game. He broke into the scene when his debut single “Trap Queen” reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2015. Fetty Wap has six children with multiple different women, his list of ladies includes Ariel Reese, Lehzae Zeona, Elaynna Parker, Masika Kalysh, Turquoise Miami, and Alexis Skyy.

13. Master P

(Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com)

Percy Robert Miller goes by the stage name Master P and has been on the scene since the late ’80s. After founding the record label No Limit Records, Master P has gone on to create numerous successful rap albums and was even the CEO of a short-lived online television network called Better Black Television. The New Orleans native has fathered seven children.

12. NBA Youngboy

(YouTube)

Building a following since 2015 by releasing his own independent mixtapes, NBA Youngboy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is now a regular on the Billboard charts. In just his early 20s, NBA Youngboy is the father of seven children with six different women, the most recent child being born in January 2021 with Yaya Mayweather—although the true tally is unknown. Two of his kids (Kayden and Kacey) appeared in the music video for his single, “Kacey Talk”.

11. Flavor Flav

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Republic Records)

Another famous long-time rapper with seven children is Flavor Flav a.k.a William Jonathan Drayton Jr. The iconic rapper is known for his quirky personality, large clock necklaces, and founding Public Enemy with Chuck D. Flavor Flav created his seven kids with three different women—Karen Ross, Angie Parker, and Elizabeth Trujillo. His youngest was born in July of 2019.

10. Future

(YouTube)

Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, better known by his stage name Future, is from Atlanta, Georgia, and is known to be one of the most influential rappers and hip-hop artists of the 2010s thanks to his trap music creations. As far as we know, Future is the father to at least eight children, each with a different woman including Jessica Smith and Ciara. There are other women who have claimed he was the father of their children—however, paternity tests have not confirmed that information.

9. Moneybagg Yo

(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

DeMario DeWayne White Jr., better known as Moneybagg Yo, has spawned an impressive litter with eight children (four sons and four daughters). The American rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, got his start when his early mixtapes were issued in 2012. Since then, he’s clearly been very busy, with both music and babies.

8. Boosie

(Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock.com)

Also making the list with eight kids is Lil Boosie—also known as Boosie BadAzz and by his real name, Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr. Boosie started his rap career back in the 90s with hip hop collective Concentration Camp and along the way, he found multiple women to father his eight children.

7. The-Dream

(Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock.com)

Born with the name Terius Youngdell Nash, he is better known today as The-Dream—a rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He’s worked with artists such as Britney Spears, Rihanna, Beyonce, and Kanye West. The-Dream is the father of eight children with four different women, Nivea Hamilton, Christian Milian, Lydia Nam, and Lalonne Martin. His oldest child was born in 2005 with his youngest being born in 2017.

6. Chief Keef

Also on the list with nine children is Chief Keef, born with the name Keith Farrelle Cozart, the rapper is from Chicago, Illinois. First becoming a dad at the young age of 16 in 2011, most of Chief Keef’s children were born over a five-year span from four different mothers. The youngest of Chief Keef’s children was born in 2020.

5. Dr. Dre

(Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com)

Dr. Dre, full name Andre Romelle Young, was one of the founding members of rap group NWA. Now, he’s not only a rapper, but an audio engineer, record producer, and entrepreneur as well. The long-time famous rapper is rumored to have fathered ten children, according to Ben Westhoff’s award-winning book, Original Gangstas: The Untold Story of Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, Ice Cube, Tupac Shakur, and the Birth of West Coast Rap.

4. Peter Gunz

(Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Peter Gunz is a Grammy award-winning rapper known for his time with the duo Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz. Based out of New York City, this old-school rapper is making the list by having ten children, five girls, and five boys, with at least four different women. The mothers that we know of include Tara Wallace, Amina Buddafly, and two women named Gina and Erika (last names unknown).

3. Shawty Lo

(Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Carlos Rico Walker from Moultrie, Georgia was more well-known by his rapper name—Shawty Lo. A founding member of hip hop group D4L, Shawty Lo has a very large family with 11 children, nine daughters, and two sons. He fathered his children with ten different women, having his first child at the age of 17, but kept his personal life very private before he passed away on September 21, 2016.

2. Ol’ Dirty Bastard

(Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com)

Ol’ Dirty Bastard made his mark in the rap world by being a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan from Staten Island, New York. Born with the name Russell Tyrone Jones, ODB was known for his profane, half-rapped, half-sung lyrics and style. Ol’ Dirty Bastard has had long-time rumors about having 13 children, however, three of his children were with Icelene Jones–and she claims they’re the only kids he has. His first son now carries on his father’s legacy going by the nickname “Young Dirty Bastard.” ODB passed away at the age of 36 on November 13, 2004.

1. DMX

(hurricanehank/Shutterstock.com)

Claiming the number one spot for “rappers with the most kids” is DMX with a whopping 15 children. The late rapper passed away in 2021 but was married to Tashera Simmons from 1999 to 2014. During that time, they welcomed four kids together and he fathered a son with Desiree Lindstrom. The other mothers of his children are not known because he tried to keep that information private.