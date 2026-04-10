rapper-with-billions-of-streams-arrested

Rapper Lil Tjay found himself in handcuffs in Florida, reportedly arrested in connection with a violent incident that sent fellow musician Offset to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

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According to Tampa’s WTSP, Lil Tjay (born Tione Merritt) was arrested on April 6 for disorderly conduct and driving without a valid license. Broward County jail records show his bond was set at $3,000.

The Seminole Police Department confirmed to USA Today that Lil Tjay’s arrest was “in connection with the incident.” A second individual was detained but has not been charged.

The “Sex Sounds” rapper’s attorney, Dawn M. Florio, denied online speculation in a statement, saying her client was not involved in the shooting.

“Merritt has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting,” the 24-year-old’s attorney said, adding that “any reporting to the contrary is false.”

Rapper Lil Tjay performs in 2024. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Offset, a member of the rap group Migos, was reportedly shot Monday evening in Hollywood, Florida, near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. A representative said at the time that the 34-year-old is in stable condition and is being closely monitored.

According to the arrest report, surveillance footage shows Lil Tjay, who boasts billions of streams, pointing at Offset before he and his associates approached and began fighting with him. The report states Lil Tjay “directed members of his party to start a fight with another small group of males” at the casino. During the altercation, a man “associated” with Lil Tjay “pulled a firearm and discharged it, wounding one of the individuals.”

“During the fight, the defendant had his phone out, recording members of his group attacking ‘Offset,'” the report detailed. “Sworn statements were taken from the victims who stated that they were caring for their wounded friend (Offset) when the defendant approached them in an aggressive manner with fists clenched and taking swings at them.”

According to the report, the fight continued until police arrived and broke it up.

Rapper Offset performs in 2025. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)



“Due to the actions of the defendant’s involvement in a fight in a public place, the defendant caused terror among the public that caused injury to another person and placed other patrons in imminent danger,” the report added.

Lil Tjay was released from jail on bond on Tuesday. He spoke briefly with reporters before leaving in the back of an SUV.

“I didn’t do no damn fighting,” the “2 Grown” rapper said, per NBC Miami.

Police said the investigation is ongoing to identify others involved in the incident.