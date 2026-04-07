Migos’ Offset Shot Outside Casino

Offset, a member of the hip-hop group Migos, was shot Monday evening outside a Florida casino.

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A representative told numerous outlets, such as TMZ and Page Six, about the incident.

The shooting occurred at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, where police said gunfire broke out shortly after 7 p.m. in the valet area.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, sustained “non-life-threatening injuries” and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. A representative said he is in stable condition and “being closely monitored.”

Law enforcement responded quickly and secured the scene. Police have detained two individuals in connection with the shooting, though authorities have not confirmed whether either person is the suspected gunman. Investigators continue to examine what led to the incident, and officials have not released a motive.

No Threat To The Public Following Sudden Shooting

Authorities emphasized that the situation was contained rapidly and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. Casino operations resumed as normal following the incident.

Witnesses told media outlets that Offset appeared relaxed and interacted with fans moments before the shooting. He reportedly posed for photos and chatted in the valet area shortly before gunfire erupted.

The shooting adds to a series of violent incidents connected to the rapper’s circle. In 2022, fellow Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston, an incident that deeply affected the group and contributed to its eventual split.

Offset rose to prominence alongside Migos with hits such as “Bad and Boujee,” helping shape modern hip-hop. News of the shooting quickly spread online, prompting concern from fans and fellow artists.

As of Tuesday, investigators continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses. Officials have not announced any charges, and key details, including the circumstances surrounding the shooting, remain unclear.

The hip-hop victim was previously wed to Cardi B, and the former couple has three children together. There has been no statement from Offset or anyone close to the rapper as of writing.