Rapper Travis Scott Tells Janitor to Take Night Off During Concert, Gifts Him $5K

Travis Scott is one of the most popular artists today. He is also known for creating viral moments at his concerts.

During the Miami stop of his ‘Utopia’ tour the multi-platinum artist put his generosity on display. One of the staples of Scott’s shows is the mosh pit. When he noticed the arena had assigned a janitor to specifically clean up the mosh pit he paid the janitor $5K to stop cleaning the venue and enjoy the rest of the show according, to TMZ.

“Footage from Trav’s ‘Utopia’ tour stop Sunday night showcased Cactus Jack’s generous side … after peeping the man wielding a mop to clean up after all the sweaty ragers. He immediately halted the show, and questioned the venue’s motives for having the guy tarnish his mosh pit’s essence,” TMZ wrote.

“Travis then ordered the janitor to drop the mop and soak up the rest of the show as a fan — because he was paying him $5K to do so.”

Rapper Breaks Silence on Astroworld Tragedy

Scott’s shows have always had a reputation for being chaotic. But things went off the rails during the 2021 Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas. A stampede during the concert led to 10 deaths and thousands of injuries. Last November, he broke his silence about the fatal event.

“I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You just feel for those people. And their families,” Scott said.

“Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things. That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating. [It was] therapeutic for [me to] be able to channel some of the energy into production and sounds and finishing it.”

Scott Reveals Meaning Behind Latest Album

After the tragic event, many fans still awaited Scott’s next album. And after a nearly two-year hiatus, he returned last July and dropped “Utopia,” his fourth studio album. With the album being the first since the Astroworld Festival, Scott dug deep into the meaning behind his latest album.

“With every album I live in these worlds in my mind — I’m trying to show people experiences where utopian things can exist, and you can enjoy yourself and have a good time. They can create energy that spews out magical things — new cures, new buildings, new avenues for people to move forward. People need to see that utopia is real,” he said.

“Utopia is something that people feel is so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind. But you create it yourself. There are people who achieve utopia every day. They may not be the richest people with the dopest cribs, but it’s a utopia wherever they are, and that’s the most you can have.”