megan-thee-stallion-files-for-restraining-order-against-tory-lanez

Megan Thee Stallion has filed a restraining order against Tory Lanez, accusing him of harassment through surrogates during his 10-year sentence for shooting her in the feet.

The petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court asked the judge to stop Canadian rapper, legally Daystar Peterson, from using others to continue harassing Megan, legally Megan Pete, online, which he allegedly encouraged before his imprisonment.

“Even now, while behind bars, Mr. Peterson shows no signs of stopping,” the petition reads, per the Associated Press. “Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Ms. Pete, Mr. Peterson continues to subject her to repeated trauma and revictimization.”

The petition claims that Tory prison call logs, recorded at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, reveal his efforts to orchestrate attacks on Megan’s credibility.

Meanwhile, a hearing regarding the order is set to take place on January 9.

The filing states that bloggers supporting Tory continue to question her allegations, spreading false claims like the gun and bullet fragments being missing. It also notes that the protective order preventing earlier harassment is no longer active. The filing notes this a flaw in the criminal justice system.

Tory Lanez Is Serving 10 Years in Prison for Charges Related to the Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

In December 2022, Tory was found guilty of three felony charges. They included assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and recklessly discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

In August 2023, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The petition also alleges that blogger Elizabeth Milagro Cooper, who is also being sued by Megan in a separate case, is acting as Lanez’s “puppet and mouthpiece.”

It claims Elizabeth has spread false information on social media and YouTube, including a video on X asking, “Can you even prove she was shot?” and calling Megan a “professional victim” in another post.

Elizabeth’s attorney, Michael Pancier, declined to comment on the California petition. In an email to the AP, he stated that their upcoming response to the separate federal lawsuit would speak for itself.

Megan testified that in July 2020, after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s home, Tory fired a gun at her feet. He allegedly shouted for her to dance as he fired. The incident happened as she walked away from an SUV they had been in. She did not name the shooter until months later.