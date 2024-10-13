Rapper Lucas Coly Dead at 27, Cause of Death Revealed

Hip-hop artist Lucas Coly died earlier this month at the age of 27, leaving fans shocked and with unanswered questions. However, the cause of death of the promising young rapper has officially been revealed.

Coly, who also gained recognition for his career as a YouTuber, tragically passed away earlier in October from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Clark County Office of Coroner and Medical Examiner, responsible for death investigations in Las Vegas, confirmed both the cause and manner of death to The Daily Mail on October 4.

Before his passing, Coly shared a poignant final message with his fans on Instagram Stories. “I love y’all,” the young artist wrote, accompanied by an orange heart emoji.

Hip-hop artist Lucas Coly, 27, died by suicide earlier this month. (Image via Instagram / Lucas Coly)

As a rapper, Coly has amassed tens of millions of streams with his tracks, including “Break Ya Back,” “I Just Wanna,” “Feelings,” “Stick With You,” “My Li Shawty,” and “Numb.” According to his Spotify profile, he boasts 129,000 monthly listeners.

Coly rose to hip-hop fame following his successful career as a social media influencer. He amassed a loyal following on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and the now-defunct Vine.

On YouTube, he was a prominent star of the channel “Lucas & Amber,” where he collaborated with his ex-girlfriend Amber H. In a heartfelt livestream, she addressed the online trolls who unfairly blamed her for his death, per The Shade Room.

Amber revealed that during their final phone call, Coly had expressed threats of self-harm. “I’m going to do it. And it don’t just be, it’s gon be me and you in this b–h,” Amber recalled of their final conversation.

Fans Mourn the Loss of Hip-hop Artist Lucas Coly

Lucas Coly’s latest solo track, “No Comp,” was released in August. However, the video for one of his most popular songs, “Know Yo Place,” has become a beacon for mourning fans.

“His music was asf..I hate what happened,he was so talented. R.I.P Lucas Coly,” one fan wrote in the comments. “Rest n Love young man i be Bumping yo songs,” a second fan wrote. “Bro was hard Rest Up my guy,” a third fan added.

Meanwhile, another fan was left wondering what could have been in store for the promising young artist.

“You were sooo good you coulda made it really big rip Lucas,” they wrote.