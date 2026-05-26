spencer-pratt-says-he-hates-politicians-amid-la-mayoral-race

Although he is running for a political office, Spencer Pratt says he hates politicians.

Videos by Suggest

The former The Hills castmate took to X to declare his stance on political parties.

“Everyone is trying to claim me for their tribe. There’s no R next to my name, there’s no D next to my name,” he wrote. “I’m not part of a political party, because I hate politicians.”

The ex-reality TV star then pointed out, “I’m just Spencer, husband to Heidi [Montag], father to Ryker and Gunner, and I’m a pissed off Angeleno who loves my city and is fed up with what corrupt politicians have done to her.”

Multiple reports that while Pratt has been a registered Republican since 2020, he is technically running in the LA mayoral race as an independent community advocate.

Pratt has been outspoken about his political views since the Palisades wildfires destroyed his home in early 2025.

Pratt Recently Revealed Why He Has Aligned With the Republican Party in Recent Years

Days before his “hate politicians” statement, Pratt revealed why he has aligned himself with the Republican Party in recent years.

While speaking on CNN’s Elx Michaelson, Pratt spoke about his political stance. “When I was a hated reality star, I got so many death threats,” he explained. “I had so much security and police, and what did they tell me to do? Get a gun.”

Pratt then said, “LA was dangerous, so I got a gun. My wife needed a gun.”

He went on to say that he needed a Concealed Carry Weapon (CCW) license to own his gun.

“The only people that supported [those licenses] was the Republicans,” Pratt claimed. “That was what I aligned with. My safety, my family’s personal safety,” he insisted. “I know people don’t like guns, but when people are threatening your life and your own security tells you you need to have home protection. … Once you feel fear and it’s real, you want to protect your family.”

Pratt also recently reacted to reports that President Trump may endorse him for LA mayor. He retweeted a post about the potential endorsement, along with a video of himself shaking his head and a mocking response.

He posted a photo of The California Post featuring a headline that reads “LA moms shaken by rise in crime rally around Pratt in Valley.”

“I have the only endorsement I need,” Pratt stated. “Moms and animal lovers who want to feel safe.”

The president later spoke about Pratt, stating, “I’d like to see him do well. He’s a character. I assume he probably supports me. I heard he’s a big MAGA person. He’s doing well.”

