Puerto Rican Singer Ricky Martin “Safe” After Tear Gas Incident During A Performance

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin is safe after a frightening tear gas incident abruptly interrupted his concert in Montenegro during the opening night of his European tour, according to statements from his team.

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The incident occurred on May 21 while Martin performed at an outdoor venue in Podgorica, Montenegro, as part of his Ricky Martin Live tour. According to the singer’s publicist, an individual in the crowd discharged tear gas toward the stage, forcing organizers to halt the performance and evacuate parts of the audience.

Martin’s publicist, Róndine Alcalá, confirmed in a since-deleted statement posted to Instagram that the singer and his team immediately left the stage as a precaution while security personnel and local authorities responded to the situation. Audience members reportedly rushed away from the affected area as emergency responders provided assistance to concertgoers.

Ricky Martin Targeted By Tear Gas During Performance

“Ricky Martin and his team are safe and grateful for the support and concern received following tonight’s events in Montenegro,” Alcalá said in the statement.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes inside the venue as confusion spread through the crowd. Several reports suggested that some attendees initially believed a larger emergency had occurred before security officials restored order. Authorities later secured the area and determined that conditions were safe enough for the concert to continue.

Despite recommendations from members of his team to end the show early, Martin chose to return to the stage and finish the performance once officials confirmed that the situation was under control. Fans later praised the singer on social media for resuming the concert and remaining calm during the disruption.

“We were there. Thanks Ricky and his team for everything, they are all professionals, we very enjoyed the concert,” wrote one.

Local authorities have not publicly identified the individual responsible for releasing the substance, and investigators continue examining the incident. Some reports suggested the spray may have been pepper spray rather than tear gas, although officials have not issued a definitive confirmation.

Martin has not personally commented in detail about the disruption, but his team emphasized that the singer remains focused on continuing the tour and thanked fans for their concern and support following the alarming incident.