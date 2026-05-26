Jazz Legend Sonny Rollins Dead at 95

Sonny Rollins, the towering tenor saxophonist whose daring improvisations and commanding tone helped define modern jazz, has died at 95.

Videos by Suggest

Numerous outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, reported his death Tuesday after announcements from his representatives and official channels.

Rollins earned the nickname “Saxophone Colossus” through a career that spanned more than six decades and transformed him into one of the most influential figures in jazz history. He recorded more than 60 albums as a leader and collaborated with giants including Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and John Coltrane.

Born Walter Theodore Rollins in New York City in 1930, the Harlem-raised musician began playing saxophone as a child and emerged as a major force during the bebop era. Critics and fellow musicians praised his ability to construct spontaneous melodic ideas with exceptional rhythmic precision and emotional depth. His compositions “St. Thomas,” “Oleo,” and “Doxy” became jazz standards performed around the world.

Sonny Rollins Earned Many Awards

Rollins released a series of landmark albums during the 1950s, including Saxophone Colossus, Tenor Madness, Way Out West, and A Night at the Village Vanguard. Many jazz historians consider those recordings essential documents of postwar American music.

In one of the most famous episodes in jazz history, Rollins stepped away from performing in the late 1950s to reassess his playing. During that self-imposed hiatus, he practiced for hours on New York’s Williamsburg Bridge, seeking artistic growth away from public attention. He returned in 1962 with the acclaimed album The Bridge.

Rollins continued touring and recording well into his later years. Health problems eventually forced him to stop performing publicly in 2012, and he later announced his retirement. Over his lifetime, he received numerous honors, including Grammy Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Medal of Arts, and a Kennedy Center Honor.

Musicians and critics often described Rollins as one of jazz’s greatest improvisers. His restless creativity, spiritual intensity, and fearless experimentation left a permanent mark on American music and inspired generations of performers across jazz and beyond.