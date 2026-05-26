Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Those Behind Stephen Colbert Leaving ‘Late Show’

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel sharply criticized the people he believes forced Stephen Colbert out of CBS’s The Late Show, saying they “should be ashamed” as Colbert prepared to air his final episode.

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During a recent monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel announced that his ABC program would air a rerun opposite Colbert’s farewell broadcast “out of respect” for his longtime friend and colleague. He encouraged viewers to watch Colbert’s final show and expressed anger over the circumstances surrounding the end of the late-night franchise.

“I hope the people who did the pushing feel ashamed of themselves tonight,” Kimmel said. He added that he doubted those responsible would actually feel remorse. Kimmel congratulated the team and shared that always felt he was working “alongside” them rather than competing against them.

He then said Stephen Colbert can visit anytime he wants to.

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ Forced Off-Air

CBS announced earlier that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would end in 2026. The network said financial pressures in the late-night television business drove the decision and denied reports that politics played a role.

However, critics and fellow entertainers questioned the timing because the cancellation followed Colbert’s on-air criticism of Paramount Global, CBS’s parent company, and its reported settlement with President Donald Trump.

Kimmel joined a growing list of television personalities who publicly defended Colbert after the cancellation news. Fellow hosts including Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and Jon Stewart also voiced support for Colbert and his production staff.

Colbert has hosted The Late Show since 2015, succeeding David Letterman. Under his leadership, the program frequently led network late-night ratings and became known for its sharp political commentary and celebrity interviews.

Kimmel praised Colbert’s work and described him as both a friend and an important voice in late-night television. He said he planned to watch the final broadcast alongside viewers across the country.

The controversy surrounding Colbert’s departure has intensified debate over the future of network late-night programming, declining advertising revenue, and the influence of corporate and political pressures on entertainment programming.