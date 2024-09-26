Rapper Fatman Scoop’s Cause of Death at 56 Revealed After Onstage Collapse

Less than a month after Fatman Scoop suddenly died at the age of 56, the rapper’s cause of death has been revealed.

Fatman Scoop, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, was performing at a free concert in Hamden, Connecticut on Aug. 30 when he suddenly collapsed on stage. Just before he collapsed, the rapper was heard hyping up the crowd.

“Hold up, you gotta understand this. Big man, gotta relax, I’m stretching… Big man gotta chill,” a voice over the mic said, out of breath. “They ain’t got no fans on this stage. Jesus.”

He then added, “I just want to say this, Hamden, where y’all at? Make some noise for me, heavy baby.”

As some of the concert attendees performed chest compressions on the rapper, others on stage led the crowd in prayer.

He was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The rapper’s family released a statement, following his death. they described him as the “laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength and courage.”

“His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity,” the late rapper’s family stated. “His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

A representative from the Connecticut Medical Examiner’s Office announced that Fatman Scoop’s cause of death was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Fatman Scoop’s hit single “Be Faithful” has garnered millions of views since its debut in 1999. The New York rapper collaborated with Missy Elliott on the hit “Lose Control,” which reached number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2005. He also worked with Mariah Carey on the song “It’s Like That.”

The rapper leaves behind two children.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett Spoke Out Following Fatman Scoop’s Death

Meanwhile, Hamden Mayor Lauren Garret released a statement to Fox News Digital about Fatman Scoop’s sudden passing.

“On behalf of the Town of Hamden, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Isaac Freeman, known as Fatman Scoop,” Garrett shared. “He was a wonderful performer with a wide following as evidenced by the thousands of fans that came to see what would be his last performance at Hamden Town Center Park.”

Fatman Scoop’s tour manager, Birch Michael, also released a statement. “It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop,” he shared. “The world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.”

