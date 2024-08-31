rapper-fatman-scoop-dead-at-53-after-collapsing-on-stage-at-concert

Rapper Fatman Scoop, the New York City artist who rose to fame with his iconic 1990s club hit “Be Faithful,” has passed away. The veteran rapper collapsed during a performance at a free concert in Connecticut. Scoop was only 53.

Originally born Isaac Freeman III, the rapper was headlining the “Green & Gold Party” in Hamden, Connecticut, when he experienced a medical emergency, according to The New York Post.

A video shared on social media shows a shirtless Freeman energizing the crowd at Town Center Park before collapsing out of sight at the DJ booth. While some attendees performed chest compressions, others on stage led the crowd in prayer.

RAPPER and Hip-Hop legend Fatman Scoop, 53, has died after tragically collapsing on stage Friday night.



Authorities were summoned to the park at approximately 8:33 p.m. Freeman was scheduled to begin his concert at 7:15 p.m. He was subsequently carried off the stage on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett stated that Fatman Scoop suffered a medical emergency prior to being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers,” Garrett wrote on Facebook, per The Post.

Fatman Scoop’s Tour Manager Confirms His Death

Freeman’s death was confirmed Saturday morning on social media by DJ and producer Birch Michael, known as Pure Cold. He revealed that he was the rapper’s tour manager.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Issac Freeman III, professionally known as Fatman Scoop,” Michael confirmed.

“I am honestly lost for words … you took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely [sic] made me the man I am today,” he added.

Fatman Scoop’s track “Be Faithful” has garnered millions of views. He also collaborated with Missy Elliott on the hit “Lose Control,” which reached number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2005.

He also featured on Mariah Carey’s Grammy-nominated track “It’s Like That”. The prolific artist also collaborated with Timbaland, Nick Cannon, and Skrillex on various songs.

Just Friday morning, Dyce Paso and Fatman Scoop unveiled the official music video for their latest track, “Let It Go.”

Of course, in the comments on the YouTube post of the new track, fans paid tribute to the veteran rapper.

“RIP Fatman Scoop, you will be missed,” one fan wrote. “RIP Fatman Scoop. This one hit hard. One of the best to ever do it,” a second fan added. “Rest in peace Fatman Scoop… Harlem Legend,” a third fan wrote.