R. Kelly Questions Validity of Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Allegations

Bad Boy CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs has found himself in hot water. The hip-hop mogul’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by the FBI and U.S. Homeland Security last week.

The legendary producer is allegedly connected to a sex trafficking ring. The feds are also eyeing him for drug and gun charges after his alleged “drug mule” was arrested last week.

R. Kelly Gets Candid on Critics

The allegations against Diddy are serious. But some people have taken the opportunity to make light of the situation. Some people such as 50 Cent have made light of his alleged crimes and took to social media to post memes about the situation. But famed singer R. Kelly is warning others about the danger of celebrating Diddy’s downfall.

“It’s crazy. Motherf—rs going to be out there laughing and making comedian jokes and doing all that other s—t on the radio and everything else, but they a— could be next,” he said.

“They are so stupid they don’t even realize the move that’s going on. I mean, it’s crazy, man. That’s why I don’t believe any of this sh—. You can’t tell me about anybody now. You can tell me that the weather is the sky blue, I’m not gonna believe the sh—. Because I’m in it now, I know what they do.”

Suge Knight Urges Diddy to ‘Make a Decision’

As one of the biggest names in the music industry, Diddy has made a plethora of friends over the years. But with his plethora of success in the industry throughout his career, he has also attracted some people who would rather see him fall.

At one point, one of his enemies was the former CEO of Death Row Records, Suge Knight. But with Knight now incarcerated, he wants to offer Diddy some advice. He urged the Bad Boy Founder to “make a decision.”

“I turned myself in,” Knight said. “Sometimes you got to face the music. That’s most of the time.”

“You got to make a decision, when you go to prison. You gonna be standing up pi**ing or squatting, sitting down pi**ing ,” he added. He then urged Diddy to “take the first option.”