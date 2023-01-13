What Has Happened To Queen Elizabeth’s Beloved Corgis After Her Death?

Since Queen Elizabeth’s passing back in September, people have wondered how the family will deal with the inheritance of some of the queen’s most prized possessions. A large concern for royalists was the matter of her majesty’s wardrobe and jewel collection.

It’s no secret that Queen Elizabeth’s closet was legendary, so it’s understandable that this was a matter of great intrigue. However, those who knew what the queen held nearest and dearest to her heart were immediately concerned about her beloved pet corgis. So, let’s find out what’s happened to the royal pups!

Queen Elizabeth Owned Two Corgis When She Passed

One fascinating fact about Queen Elizabeth is that, since her childhood, she almost always owned a pet corgi. It’s speculated that the monarch owned more than 30 pet corgis throughout her lifetime. So, when her majesty passed away on September 8, 2022, she left behind two corgis: Muick and Sandy.

The two pups were still quite young as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson had just gifted them to the queen for her 95th birthday. So, it should come as no surprise that the Duke and Duchess of York have welcomed the pups back into their own home now that the queen can no longer care for them.

A “source close to Prince Andrew” has informed the BBC, “The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the duke and duchess. It was the duchess who found the puppies which were gifted to Her Majesty by the duke.” According to that same source, it’s only fitting that Ferguson is now caring for the queen’s dogs.

“The duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses, and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting,” the insider explained.

Sarah Ferguson Has Adopted Muick And Sandy

Thankfully, it seems like Muick and Sandy are well taken care of. Back in October, Sarah Ferguson posted the most adorable photo of herself playing with the two pups in a field. “The presents that keep giving,” she captioned the post, indicating that these were the two corgis that she gifted to the queen just one year prior.

It’s comforting to know that Muick and Sandy have landed in a loving home. For those still mourning the queen, it’s also a comfort to know that she is finally reunited with her dozens of departed corgis.

