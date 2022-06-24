Fans React To Queen Elizabeth’s New Haircut

Queen Elizabeth hasn’t been seen much in the days following the Platinum Jubilee, but photos of a recent meeting at Windsor Castle show that the monarch made a change to her appearance during her time off: a haircut!

Fan Reactions To Queen Elizabeth’s Haircut: ‘Beautiful As Usual’

The queen was recently awarded the Canterbury Cross, and the Archbishop of Canterbury came to Windsor to personally present her with the award. The royal family shared a picture of the meeting to their official Instagram account.

“Today at Windsor Castle, The Queen received the Archbishop of Canterbury @justinwelby for an Audience,” the caption read. “In this #PlatinumJubilee year, the Archbishop presented Her Majesty with a special ‘Canterbury Cross’ in recognition of her service to the Church of England over seventy years.”

Queen Elizabeth wore a white, long-sleeved dress with a pink rose pattern. Fans were quick to comments their thoughts on the monarch’s appearance, complimenting her outfit and new hairdo.

“The Queen! She remains beautiful as usual! She is the best. I cannot wait to be in London again,” one person wrote. Someone commented, “Ohh…. She’s had a hair[cut],” with another adding, “Oh I can see her new hairstyle, it’s shorter than usual.”

Another Look At The Queen’s Hair

Fans got another look at Queen Elizabeth’s new hairstyle in another post from the royal family’s Instagram account, captioned, “The Queen today received Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley, Governor of New South Wales, Australia for an Audience at Windsor Castle.”

“I love the Queen’s new hairstyle!!!” one royal fan wrote. Another commented, “The queen looks happy and in good health today. Long live the queen.” So, who’s behind Queen Elizabeth’s new ‘do?

Angela Kelly, The Woman Behind The Queen’s Hairstyles

Angela Kelly, the Queen’s Personal Advisor and Curator, recently shared that she has been in charge of cutting the queen’s hair during the COVID-19 lockdowns. “From March 2020 onwards I washed The Queen’s hair every week, set and styled it, and even trimmed it when needed. My team named it Kelly’s Salon,” she joked.

“The Queen knew I was nervous, and during the first two weeks I was shaking,” Kelly continued. “I had only done her hair once or twice before while on board the Royal Yacht Britannia. The Queen was so kind as she advised me on the very specific way to put the rollers in.” Queen Elizabeth is seen less and less these days, but it’s nice to know that she’s continuing to stay camera-ready, from fancy dresses, to new haircuts!

