Queen Elizabeth’s Latest Health Update Comes From UK Prime Minister

In the midst of recent health setbacks, there’s finally been an update on the state of Queen Elizabeth’s health. Although no specific details were released, followers of the royal family know the Queen recently spent a night in the hospital. Also, her doctors have insisted she dial back her usually busy schedule of royal duties.

What Happened To Queen Elizabeth?

Last month, there was concern after it was revealed Queen Elizabeth had to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland based on a recommendation from her medical team. Later, sources said the Queen actually had to spend a night in the hospital so doctors could monitor her health.

After it was revealed that the Queen had to spend some time in the hospital, royal sources also said she was advised to cut back on her busy schedule and take a break from one of her favorite activities, horseback riding.

How Is Queen Elizabeth Doing?

Over the weekend, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson provided a health update on Queen Elizabeth. According to Johnson, the Queen is in good spirits despite recently dealing with a few health setbacks. On Saturday, Johnson spoke with reporters at Channel 4 News in Rome and disclosed, “I spoke to Her Majesty, and she’s on very good form.”

However, Queen Elizabeth isn’t back to full health quite yet, as doctors are continuing to encourage recovery. “She’s just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest, and I think that’s the important thing,” Johnson added.

In fact, Queen Elizabeth’s doctors “advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks.” Although there’s been no official confirmation of exactly what the Queen is dealing with regarding her health, royal insiders don’t appear that worried.

“The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time.” But, medical professionals also advised Queen Elizabeth “not to undertake any official visits.”

When Will Queen Elizabeth Return To Her Normal Schedule?

Since Queen Elizabeth’s doctors recommended maintaining a lighter workload, excessive traveling is currently out of the question. “Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, 13th November,” Boris Johnson remarked.

However, Johnson added that “it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November.”

Also, the Queen will have to miss the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. However, Johnson assured that Prince Charles, Prince William, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton would instead attend in her place.